David Silva returns to LaLiga with Real Sociedad

SoccerNews.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
David Silva has moved back to LaLiga following his departure from Manchester City, signing for Real Sociedad on a free transfer. With his 10-year stay at City coming to an end with the Champions League defeat to Lyon on Saturday, Silva appeared set to join Serie A side Lazio. However, it is Sociedad who have […]
