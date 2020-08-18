|
|
|
Paris St Germain, Leipzig seek maiden Champions League final show
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The similarities between Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig end with both clubs trying to reach the Champions League final for the first time.
The French powerhouse will head into Tuesday's semi-final match with its Qatari money and high-profile squad, while the German club comes with its Red Bull backing and a team of mostly...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|