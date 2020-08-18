Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris St Germain, Leipzig seek maiden Champions League final show

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The similarities between Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig end with both clubs trying to reach the Champions League final for the first time.

The French powerhouse will head into Tuesday's semi-final match with its Qatari money and high-profile squad, while the German club comes with its Red Bull backing and a team of mostly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig

PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig 03:35

 Kylian Mbappe trains on Monday and could be fit for Paris St Germain's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury [Video]

Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury

Kylian Mbappe ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle during PSG's 1-0 French Cup victory over St Etienne last Friday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27Published
PSG confirm Mbappe suffers ankle sprain, no update on return [Video]

PSG confirm Mbappe suffers ankle sprain, no update on return

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has suffered a serious ankle injury and could now be a doubt for the Coupe de la Ligue final as well as PSG's Champions League campaign.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:52Published
Champions League: Quarter-final draw [Video]

Champions League: Quarter-final draw

A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Paris St Germain book place in Champions League final with RB Leipzig rout

 Paris St Germain are one win away from Champions League glory after claiming an emphatic 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final in Lisbon.
Belfast Telegraph

Classy PSG beat Leipzig to reach first Champions League final

 Paris St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig
BBC News

News24.com | PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League final

 Paris Saint-Germain are through to the final of the Champions League for the first time after goals by Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat saw them ease...
News24


Tweets about this

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer RT @INQUIRERSports: The similarities between Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig end with both clubs trying to reach the Champions League final… 1 day ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports The similarities between Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig end with both clubs trying to reach the Champions League f… https://t.co/cOuZ0zqamh 1 day ago