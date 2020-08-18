Global  
 

Carabao Cup first-round draw: Relegated Norwich to face Luton as EFL new boys Harrogate play Tranmere – fixtures in full

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Carabao Cup first-round draw has taken place as the start of the 2020/21 season draws ever closer. The first-round of the Carabao Cup features 70 of the 72 EFL teams – Watford and Bournemouth have a bye into the second-round – and the fixtures are scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 5. There […]
