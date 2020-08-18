Global  
 

Gonzalo Higuain urges Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to snub move to Premier League as defenders are ‘built like wardrobes’ and ‘kick the s*** out of you’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has warned Lionel Messi against a move to the Premier League, insisting defenders ‘kick the s*** out of you’ in England. Speculation has been rife about the future of the Barcelona forward, with reports suggesting he wants to leave the club following the 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of […]
