Gonzalo Higuain urges Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to snub move to Premier League as defenders are ‘built like wardrobes’ and ‘kick the s*** out of you’ Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has warned Lionel Messi against a move to the Premier League, insisting defenders ‘kick the s*** out of you’ in England. Speculation has been rife about the future of the Barcelona forward, with reports suggesting he wants to leave the club following the 8-2 Champions League humiliation at the hands of […] 👓 View full article

