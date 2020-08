You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Celtics' Hayward (ankle) leaves win over Sixers Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he doesn't know the severity of Gordon Hayward's right ankle sprain but said Hayward was "clearly in pain" after Boston's Game 1...

ESPN 16 hours ago



Celtics' Gordon Hayward to miss four weeks after suffering Grade 3 ankle sprain in Game 1 win vs. Sixers Hayward will miss the first round and most of the second round as well, should the Celtics advance

CBS Sports 42 minutes ago





Tweets about this