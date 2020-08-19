Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Lewandowski gunning for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record and could surpass Gerd Muller’s Bayern Munich haul

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
What a season Robert Lewandowski has had – and he may not be finished yet. The Bayern Munich striker has scored a whopping 54 goals in all competitions this season – more than any other player in Europe – and is chasing down two goalscoring records. While the domestic campaign is done, he could have […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona [Video]

Flick delighted with 8-2 demolition of Barcelona

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick spoke of his joy at seeing his side defeatBarcelona 8-2 in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich [Video]

Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match [Video]

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this