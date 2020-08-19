|
Robert Lewandowski gunning for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record and could surpass Gerd Muller’s Bayern Munich haul
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
What a season Robert Lewandowski has had – and he may not be finished yet. The Bayern Munich striker has scored a whopping 54 goals in all competitions this season – more than any other player in Europe – and is chasing down two goalscoring records. While the domestic campaign is done, he could have […]
