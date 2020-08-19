Global  
 

‘Manchester United should sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona this summer’ – Premier League ace tips ex-Liverpool striker to make Old Trafford switch

talkSPORT Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Manchester United should make a move to bring former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez to Old Trafford from Barcelona this summer. Brighton star Glenn Murray believes the Uruguayan could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and would be a realistic signing for the Red Devils. Suarez has been linked with a […]
