‘Manchester United should sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona this summer’ – Premier League ace tips ex-Liverpool striker to make Old Trafford switch
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Manchester United should make a move to bring former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez to Old Trafford from Barcelona this summer. Brighton star Glenn Murray believes the Uruguayan could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and would be a realistic signing for the Red Devils. Suarez has been linked with a […]
This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of established stars like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and even Antoine Griezmann all available!
We...
Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes the upcoming PremierLeague season will be 'definitive' for Harry Kane's future at Spurs, withrumours continuing to swirl around the England striker's..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published