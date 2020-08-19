Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 58-32 roll

CBS Sports Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Mavericks game 10,000 times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks?

Skip Bayless predicts who will win this series, Kawhi & Clippers or Luka & Mavericks? 04:08

 Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their predictions for the matchup between Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, and Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Skip believes his Clippers will win the series, but chemistry problems, and strong offensive Mavs players could make it a longer series...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley: Playoffs are a marathon, not a spring, Kawhi & Los Angeles Clippers will deliver to get to the NBA Finals [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Playoffs are a marathon, not a spring, Kawhi & Los Angeles Clippers will deliver to get to the NBA Finals

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble last night. Acho feels the Clippers got lucky, while Wiley..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:45Published
Ric Bucher: Mavericks' Porziņģis tried to make a statement at the wrong time, Luka lacks in physicality [Video]

Ric Bucher: Mavericks' Porziņģis tried to make a statement at the wrong time, Luka lacks in physicality

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to talk all things Dallas Mavericks as they started in the NBA playoffs in Game 1 last night. Bucher feels Kristaps Porziņģis tried to make a statement but..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:55Published
Colin reacts to Clippers' Game 1 win over Mavs: 'Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land' [Video]

Colin reacts to Clippers' Game 1 win over Mavs: 'Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land'

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their series, and Colin Cowherd reacts to the victory. Colin believes Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers proved that veteran players know..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:01Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 58-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Clippers vs. Mavericks game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

2020 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Blazers odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 58-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Lakers vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Mavericks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Aug. 13 predictions from model on 58-32 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Suns vs. Mavericks game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

offshoreinsider

OffshoreInsiders.com Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks August 19, 2020 Betting Preview: Predictions, Computer Picks, Odds, Line,… https://t.co/61cRom8F9X 22 hours ago

wheatonbrando

Brandon Anderson RT @ActionNetNBA: If you were buiilding a team to beat the Mavs, you'd probably build the Clippers. @wheatonbrando takes a look at Game 1:… 2 days ago

ActionNetNBA

Action Network NBA If you were buiilding a team to beat the Mavs, you'd probably build the Clippers. @wheatonbrando takes a look at G… https://t.co/66r3IAjkpo 2 days ago

lasvegasbetting

LasVegasBetting Dallas #MFFL vs LA #ClipperNation NBA Playoffs Odds & Expert Parlay Predictions by Aengus Moorehead - Game Tip-off… https://t.co/gU3qIjlajF 2 days ago

vanillawallah

Luka Dončić Fan Club RT @zachkram: @ringer And you can see the importance of every game, every day. For instance, the Clippers are sizable favorites against the… 2 days ago

Angel_TejadaFF

Angel Maldonado Tejada RT @3CoSports: The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and we have you covered with the latest NBA Playoff Betting Odds, Props, Predictions: Dal… 2 days ago

SportsNewsaus

SportsNews.com.au Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Tips and Odds – NBA Playoffs 2020 https://t.co/9upsf6z8dG #NBA #NBAPlayoffs 2 days ago

SportsNewscomau

SportsNews.com.au Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Tips and Odds – NBA Playoffs 2020 https://t.co/wSNTwrTGyG 2 days ago