Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up'

FOX Sports Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up'Chris Broussard isn't fazed by the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and tells Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that he's expecting a Lakers' victory in Game 2. Broussard thinks LeBron James will come out confident tonight, and lift the Lakers out of a possible 0-2 hole... but Anthony Davis needs to step up and match LeBron's level of play if they want to win what Broussard thinks will be a close game over Damian Lillard and the Blazers.
