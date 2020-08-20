Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up' Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Chris Broussard isn't fazed by the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and tells Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that he's expecting a Lakers' victory in Game 2. Broussard thinks LeBron James will come out confident tonight, and lift the Lakers out of a possible 0-2 hole... but Anthony Davis needs to step up and match LeBron's level of play if they want to win what Broussard thinks will be a close game over Damian Lillard and the Blazers.


