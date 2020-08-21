Global  
 

Europa League final 2020: How Sevilla rode their luck to reach Inter showdown

SoccerNews.com Friday, 21 August 2020
Inter and Sevilla meet for the first time in European competition on Friday in the Europa League final in Cologne. The Nerazzurri dropped out of the Champions League but have looked impressive in 2020, spearheaded by the fearsome Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. That said, Inter have only beaten Spanish opposition once in their past […]
