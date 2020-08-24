Global  
 

Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 to win record sixth title!

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020
Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 to win record sixth title!Not even the coronavirus could stop Sevilla's love affair with the Europa League. Never mind that the final was three months late and without fans, the Spanish club secured a record sixth title in the competition Friday, beating Inter Milan 3-2 in Cologne. It's a competition made to measure for Sevilla. The club's big enough to...
News video: Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss

Antonio Conte apologises to fans for Europa League loss 01:07

 Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte apologises to fans and to the club for their3-2 Europa League final loss against Sevilla.

