Inter unchanged for Europa League final, De Jong starts for Sevilla
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Inter have named the same starting XI that thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk for Friday’s Europa League final with Sevilla, who have rewarded Luuk de Jong with a start after his late heroics in the semi-finals. Antonio Conte’s men crushed Shakhtar 5-0 on Monday to secure their passage to the final in emphatic fashion. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku […]
