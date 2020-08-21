Global  
 

Inter unchanged for Europa League final, De Jong starts for Sevilla

Friday, 21 August 2020
Inter have named the same starting XI that thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk for Friday’s Europa League final with Sevilla, who have rewarded Luuk de Jong with a start after his late heroics in the semi-finals. Antonio Conte’s men crushed Shakhtar 5-0 on Monday to secure their passage to the final in emphatic fashion. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku […]
 Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.

