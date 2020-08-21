Inter unchanged for Europa League final, De Jong starts for Sevilla Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Inter have named the same starting XI that thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk for Friday's Europa League final with Sevilla, who have rewarded Luuk de Jong with a start after his late heroics in the semi-finals. Antonio Conte's men crushed Shakhtar 5-0 on Monday to secure their passage to the final in emphatic fashion.


