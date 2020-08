Man Utd decision to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan questioned by Paul Ince Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a terrific season at Inter Milan after leaving Manchester United last summer - and Paul Ince believes questions should be asked at Old Trafford as to why they let him go Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a terrific season at Inter Milan after leaving Manchester United last summer - and Paul Ince believes questions should be asked at Old Trafford as to why they let him go 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Why Romelu Lukaku is performing better at Inter Milan than he did at Man Utd Manchester United legends Paul Ince and Owen Hargreaves have been discussing Romelu Lukaku's struggles at Old Trafford and his improvement since joining Inter...

Daily Star 3 days ago





Tweets about this