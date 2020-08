Islanders' next opponent in Stanley Cup playoffs: Philadelphia Flyers Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Flyers won the series 4-2 and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. 👓 View full article

