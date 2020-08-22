Global  
 

Novak Djokovic playing US Open to chase Federer's Slam mark

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
World number one Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19 concerns in part to chase tennis history. Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam singles champion, told the New York Times that trying to catch Roger Federer's men's record 20 Slam crowns was "of course" a major...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19 08:49

 World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks.

