Novak Djokovic playing US Open to chase Federer's Slam mark
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
World number one Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19 concerns in part to chase tennis history. Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam singles champion, told the New York Times that trying to catch Roger Federer's men's record 20 Slam crowns was "of course" a major...
