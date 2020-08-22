Novak Djokovic playing US Open to chase Federer's Slam mark

World number one Djokovic says will play at U.S. Open



Novak Djokovic says he will compete at the U.S. Open and the Western & Southern Open as tennis continues its return. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns



Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago