Related videos from verified sources Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final



With temperatures soaring in Lisbon the question is whether the players and fans can handle the heat as Bayern Munich play Paris St Germain in the Champions League final. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:58 Published 4 hours ago UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League



UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:51 Published 4 hours ago PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview



Champions League final match preview as PSG take on Bayern Munich. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Ander Herrara sparks Man Utd trolling after PSG success in Champions League Ander Herrera was part of the PSG side that reached the Champions League final by beating RB Leipzig – and he is now the fifth former Manchester United player...

Daily Star 5 days ago





