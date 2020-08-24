Global  
 

Premier League review: Man United’s cunning transfer plan, Jose Mourinho is stuck in the past, and Chelsea set for spending spree

talkSPORT Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The Champions League Final? If there’s not even an English lino in it then it doesn’t count as far as I am concerned. Sure, some Arsenal fans were faking some interest given Serge Gnabry playing. Some United fans were wondering why Angel Di Maria never quite did it for them and wishing Ander Herrera had […]
