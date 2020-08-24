Premier League review: Man United’s cunning transfer plan, Jose Mourinho is stuck in the past, and Chelsea set for spending spree

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports



Donny van de Beek set to join Manchester United on a five-year deal, subject to a medical, according to reports. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:11 Published 1 day ago Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island



Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident in Greeceinvolving captain Harry Maguire. The England defender, 27, has been arrestedon the island of Mykonos following an alleged.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk



This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:58 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this