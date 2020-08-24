Global  
 

Alphonso Davies 'found out at times' against Paris Saint-Germain, says Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann, who has his say on Andy Robertson debate

Dietmar Hamann says Alphonso Davies was ‘found out’ at times in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, but still believes Bayern Munich’s teen star is one of the world’s best defenders. Liverpool legend John Barnes sparked a debate on talkSPORT over the best left-back in world football, after naming 20-year-old Davies ahead of Liverpool […]
