Bopanna-Shapovalov make Round One exit in USA Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Back in action after five months, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov lost in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open men's doubles event but not before making it as tough as possible for Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos here. Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 4-6 6-7(1) to 2019 US Open runners-ups... 👓 View full article

