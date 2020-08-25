Harry Maguire: Manchester United and England defender found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery following an incident in Greece. Maguire was arrested in Mykonos last week and flew back to England at the weekend, with a lawyer representing him at the trial. All three defendants in the trial […]
