Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Maguire: Manchester United and England defender found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery following an incident in Greece. Maguire was arrested in Mykonos last week and flew back to England at the weekend, with a lawyer representing him at the trial. All three defendants in the trial […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Maguire unlikely to face any jail time'

'Maguire unlikely to face any jail time' 01:13

 Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams says Harry Maguire is unlikely to face any jail time if he is found guilty of charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of a police officer in Greece.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece [Video]

England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece

Manchester United captain Maguire in England Nations League squad

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:16Published
Southgate: Maguire has England's support [Video]

Southgate: Maguire has England's support

Gareth Southgate says he's fully behind Harry Maguire despite the England defender facing legal proceedings in Greece.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published
Lawyer: Maguire will 'for sure' not go to jail [Video]

Lawyer: Maguire will 'for sure' not go to jail

Footballer Harry Maguire, who has denied charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official, should expect a heavy fine if convicted.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Maguire found guilty of aggravated assault and attempted bribery

 Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery at a court hearing in Greece following a late night...
Independent

Harry Maguire trial: Manchester United captain asked police 'do you know who I am?' after alleged assault, court hears

 The England international has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official
Independent


Tweets about this

59_dai

dave wall 🦈💯💙 RT @SkyNewsBreak: Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated at… 4 seconds ago

N_O_IIX

Maestro RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Manchester United & England footballer Harry Maguire found GUILTY of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, & rep… 5 seconds ago

muaa_abdulla

Muaa Abdulla BREAKING: Manchester United & England footballer Harry Maguire found GUILTY of aggravated assault, resisting arrest… https://t.co/tSIU1Ekvbm 7 seconds ago

ThembaniMpofu17

Yena Tembarny RT @ESPNFC: Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery following his tria… 9 seconds ago

3aaBrSbeeL

Abdulla A. RT @utdreport: Prosecution allege that Harry Maguire said to police: "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am ver… 12 seconds ago

JoeMercer1968

The Double Premier League Champions. Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain found guilty in Greece https://t.co/ytr9x24IAH 17 seconds ago

MartinG8177

TheGlovemeister-Please Follow me #BeKind BBC Sport - Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain found guilty in Greece https://t.co/04V4KvRIU3 25 seconds ago

LukeMCFC__

MCFC RT @citehchants: BREAKING: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and unknown accomplice apprehended at the Greece-Albania border after at… 25 seconds ago