Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gets suspended prison sentence
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on Tuesday given a 21 month and 10 day suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, bribery and other charges by a court in Greece. The England international, who announced he would appeal the verdict, was arrested late last Thursday after a fight...
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present atthe trial on the nearby island of Syros.
Harry Maguire and his two co-defendants have been convicted and handedsuspended prison sentences over an incident on the Greek island of Mykonoslast week. The 27-year-old Manchester United and England..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published