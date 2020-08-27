Global  
 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gets suspended prison sentence

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was on Tuesday given a 21 month and 10 day suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, bribery and other charges by a court in Greece. The England international, who announced he would appeal the verdict, was arrested late last Thursday after a fight...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece

Harry Maguire given suspended sentence after being found guilty of assault in Greece 00:48

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assaultfollowing his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present atthe trial on the nearby island of Syros.

