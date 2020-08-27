Champions League final starters out but wonderkid could get a chance – How Tottenham could line-up with Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tottenham are about to confirm their second senior signing of the transfer window. Wolves right wing-back Matt Doherty is joining Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in moving to N17 for the 2020/21 Premier League season. After the sales of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters, it was about time the Lilywhites rectified the balance of the squad in this […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

