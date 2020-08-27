Global  
 

Champions League final starters out but wonderkid could get a chance – How Tottenham could line-up with Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

talkSPORT Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Tottenham are about to confirm their second senior signing of the transfer window. Wolves right wing-back Matt Doherty is joining Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in moving to N17 for the 2020/21 Premier League season. After the sales of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters, it was about time the Lilywhites rectified the balance of the squad in this […]
