Formula 1 New Williams #F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone https://t.co/hp7swPku1s #Formula1 https://t.co/3LxV3XqiQJ 5 days ago

Racing News F1 Autosport: New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone #F1: https://t.co/Y67wQuCGtm! 5 days ago

Scott Rose New Williams #F1 team owner has no links to Bernie Ecclestone https://t.co/BKtatQuAJp via @motorsport 5 days ago

くぁせdrftgyふじこ[email protected]テヘペロ RT @Motorsport: New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone #F1 https://t.co/RWTTCIv3OQ 5 days ago

くぁせdrftgyふじこ[email protected]テヘペロ RT @autosport: Claire Williams has confirmed that the new owner of Williams has no links to Bernie Ecclestone, despite rumours suggesting t… 5 days ago

Andreas Richter RT @WilliamsdbF1: Williams announced last week that American private investment firm Dorilton Capital had bought the team in its entirety,… 6 days ago

Marie Dioa New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone https://t.co/UsG5AItkhg via @motorsport 6 days ago