New Williams F1 team owner has no links to Ecclestone

Autosport Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Claire Williams has confirmed that the new owner of Williams has no links to ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, but would not reveal who is behind the investment fund
