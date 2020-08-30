Global  
 

Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen to sell teams amid reports of racism

CBC.ca Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen will sell his soccer teams in the wake of reports that he made racist comments, Major League Soccer said Sunday.
