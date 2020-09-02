Global  
 

Arsenal willing to sanction Hector Bellerin PSG transfer to fund double signing of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles will stay

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Arsenal may agree to sell Hector Bellerin to Paris Saint-Germain to help fund summer moves for Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar. Gunners chiefs know they have few saleable assets to cash-in on this summer, but they also need some additional cash to bring in manager Mikel Arteta’s top targets – including Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey. […]
