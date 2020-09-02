Global  
 

How does the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League work? Does it affect World Cup qualifying? Who are England playing?

talkSPORT Wednesday, 2 September 2020
The UEFA Nations League returns this week for its second edition of the European tournament. The competition enjoyed a fine inaugural season over the past two years with Portugal emerging as champions last summer. Gareth Southgate’s England continued to impress, reaching the Nations League Finals and ultimately finishing third overall. The manager has now named […]
