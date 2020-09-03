Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Has Lionel Messi signed Rs 6.072 crore-deal with Manchester City?

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Has Lionel Messi signed Rs 6.072 crore-deal with Manchester City?Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with top English Premier League club Manchester City.

Messi, 33, last week, told Barcelona that he wanted to leave days after the season ended in a 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The humiliating...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Messi no show on Barca's first day of training

Messi no show on Barca's first day of training 02:41

 Unhappy Lionel Messi misses Barcelona's first training session of the new season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Excitement building for Messi to City' [Video]

'Excitement building for Messi to City'

People around Manchester are starting to believe a City move for Lionel Messi could actually happen, according to Ben Ransom.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:24Published
Messi fails to show up for Barca training [Video]

Messi fails to show up for Barca training

Unhappy Lionel Messi misses Barcelona's first training session of the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:41Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Ismaila Sarr, Luis Suarez and Danny Welbeck are the latest players to be onthe move according to media reports, we take a look at the latest footballgossip.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

How Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea could line up if Lionel Messi completes move

How Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea could line up if Lionel Messi completes move Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for Lionel Messi after the forward expressed a desire to leave Barcelona – and...
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

News24.com | Lionel Messi makes the first move as he contacts Man City over potential transfer

 Lionel Messi has reportedly contacted Manchester City as he aims to make a move to the Premier League.
News24 Also reported by •NewsdayDaily StarIndependent

Pep Guardiola has told Lionel Messi on the phone ‘if you’re leaving Barcelona, we’re interested’ as Man City have ‘genuine chance’ of signing Argentine icon

 Lionel Messi has called Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to inform his former manager of his intension to leave the Nou Camp. talkSPORT has been told the phone...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this