Has Lionel Messi signed Rs 6.072 crore-deal with Manchester City?
Thursday, 3 September 2020 (
53 minutes ago) Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with top English Premier League club Manchester City.
Messi, 33, last week, told Barcelona that he wanted to leave days after the season ended in a 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
The humiliating ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
'Excitement building for Messi to City'
People around Manchester are starting to believe a City move for Lionel Messi could actually happen, according to Ben Ransom.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago
Football rumours from the media
Ismaila Sarr, Luis Suarez and Danny Welbeck are the latest players to be onthe move according to media reports, we take a look at the latest footballgossip.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 3 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this