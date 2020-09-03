Global  
 

Brooklyn Nets Name Steve Nash Head Coach, Jacque Vaughn Lead Assistant

CBS 2 Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The franchise announced Thursday that Steve Nash has been named the 23rd head coach in franchise history.
 Henderson Silver Knights name head coach Manny Viveiros.

