‘Grady Diangana was one of the Championship’s best players’ – Mark Noble backed as West Ham legend questions why £18m starlet was sold to West Brom

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
West Ham legend Trevor Sinclair has backed captain Mark Noble and supporters’ criticism of the club and their decision to sell starlet Grady Diangana. Noble took to Twitter on Friday night to react to Diangana’s £18million move to the Hawthorns, saying he was ‘angry, gutted and sad’ about the decision to cash-in on the 22-year-old […]
West Ham stars appear to revolt on social media after owners sell Grady Diangana

 Grady Diangana’s sale to West Brom has not gone down well with West Ham fans or their players, who have supported Mark Noble after the captain spoke out...
Daily Star


TM_WBA07

Tom Martin RT @WBAReport: Grady Diangana 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Championship 19/20) 🏟 30 Appearances ⚽️ 8 Goals 🅰️ 7 Assists ⚡️ Over 8 Dribbles P/G ↩️ Over 3 Cros… 1 hour ago

itsjaylee13

JAY LEE RT @HDSAnalytics: Grady Diangana 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Championship 19/20) 🏟 30 Appearances ⚽️ 8 Goals 🅰️ 7 Assists ⚡️ Over 8 Dribbles P/G ↩️ Over 3 C… 3 hours ago

WBAReport

WBA Report Grady Diangana 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Championship 19/20) 🏟 30 Appearances ⚽️ 8 Goals 🅰️ 7 Assists ⚡️ Over 8 Dribbles P/G ↩️ Ov… https://t.co/L9QpqXoeQt 4 hours ago

analytic_footy

Simon Alternative formulation. Compare their 21yo seasons in the Championship. Grady Diangana 0.39G90, 0.29A90. 0.68G+A9… https://t.co/R82Pr6DX1j 15 hours ago

HDSAnalytics

HD Sport Analytics Grady Diangana 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Championship 19/20) 🏟 30 Appearances ⚽️ 8 Goals 🅰️ 7 Assists ⚡️ Over 8 Dribbles P/G ↩️ Ov… https://t.co/nzkDMirl5X 16 hours ago

teammates_app

Teammates App Word is Matheus Pereira convinced Grady Diangana to stay at #WBA after returning to his parent club West Ham. Havin… https://t.co/qmtv5WbrkA 16 hours ago

Stevotop

Stevo Walton RT @EPLStatman: @WBA @GradyDiang Grady Diangana Championship Stats 19/20 🏟 30 Appearances 🔘 73 Take-Ons 🔘 41 Chances Created ⚽️ 8 Go… 16 hours ago