Grady Diangana shows why West Ham fans were right to be angry by charging from his own half to score wonder goal for West Brom

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
No wonder West Ham fans were so angry about Grady Diangana being sold! Hammers supporters and players alike kicked up a right fuss when their academy product was sold to West Brom for £18million earlier this summer. The 20-year-old was one of the Championship’s standout stars on loan with the Baggies last season and captain Mark […]
