Mike Trout breaks Angels franchise record with 300th career homer, L.A. stuns Astros late Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit his 300th career home run on Saturday, which broke the Angels franchise record previously held by Tim Salmon. The Angels scored three in the seventh to walk off the Houston Astros in Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit his 300th career home run on Saturday, which broke the Angels franchise record previously held by Tim Salmon. The Angels scored three in the seventh to walk off the Houston Astros in Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader. 👓 View full article

