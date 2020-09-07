James Ward-Prowse responds to Roy Keane ‘cheat’ claims and says England should embrace ‘darker’ side of football Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

James Ward-Prowse believes England can benefit from embracing the 'darker' side of football, just as he has at Southampton. The midfielder appeared to go from Saint to sinner on Saturday as he was pictured standing directly on the spot before Iceland's last-minute penalty kick, which drew criticism from Roy Keane. "It wasn't any digging of […]

