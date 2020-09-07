Global  
 

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood and Man City midfielder Phil Foden ‘bring girls into England’s team hotel’ despite Iceland quarantine rules

talkSPORT Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden risk facing FA disciplinary action after allegedly breaching coronavirus quarantine rules by inviting girls to the England team hotel while on international duty. The pair, who play for Manchester United and Manchester City respectively, were caught on Snapchat – which have since been leaked to the Icelandic press – appearing […]
News video: Foden, Greenwood miss England training

Foden, Greenwood miss England training 07:18

 Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were the only absentees from an open England training session on Monday.

