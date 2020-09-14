Global  
 

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood apologises for laughing gas incident

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood has admitted to showing poor judgement after a video emerged online which shows him inhaling gas from a balloon.

Greenwood, 18, appeared to inhale nitrous oxide from a balloon in a video, reportedly filmed a number of weeks ago, which was shared on social media platform...
