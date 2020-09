Jack Grealish poised for England cap after Foden & Greenwood incident Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Aston Villa latest news - The Manchester pair were previously ahead of Jack Grealish in Gareth Southgate's pecking order but, on the eve of Tuesday's clash in Denmark, Villa's man could earn his first senior cap. Aston Villa latest news - The Manchester pair were previously ahead of Jack Grealish in Gareth Southgate's pecking order but, on the eve of Tuesday's clash in Denmark, Villa's man could earn his first senior cap. 👓 View full article