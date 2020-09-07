Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble. He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst game in years, but does not count the Clippers out just yet while applauding the performance of the Nuggets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST 03:27

 Chris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble. He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst game in years, but does not count the Clippers out just yet while applauding the performance of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden's legacy | THE HERD [Video]

Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden's legacy | THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss which Los Angeles NBA team is of higher caliber, James Harden's sad performance in the Houston Rockets game 4 loss last night and what players would be in..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published
Chris Broussard on Rockets Gm 4 loss: Harden conceded that he's the guy that doesn't deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard on Rockets Gm 4 loss: Harden conceded that he's the guy that doesn't deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss on the Houston Rockets game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard felt James Harden's performance was sad and that he conceded to the critics and LeBron..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:52Published
Chris Broussard reacts to Clippers Gm 4 win vs Nuggets for a 3-1 series lead | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard reacts to Clippers Gm 4 win vs Nuggets for a 3-1 series lead | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets to take 3-1 series lead in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs. Broussard is unsurprised the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published

Tweets about this