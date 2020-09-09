|
Denmark 0-0 England: Five Things We Learnt from Copenhagen stalemate
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
England failed to overcome a stubborn Denmark on Tuesday evening as they stumbled to a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen. The Three Lions failed to impress on the evening, with the Danes claiming a well-earned point. Here are five things we learnt from the game: Another slow England start Much like in the game against Iceland, […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this