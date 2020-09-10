US Open: Alexander Zverev overcomes Coric to seal semi-final spot

The Sentinel-Record The disqualification of Novak Djokovic from the U.S. Open, and the absences of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, pres… https://t.co/RYomictOmz 12 hours ago India TV RT @IndiaTVSports: #USOpen Zverev made a strong comeback after losing the first set 1-6 to beat Borna Coric in the quarterfinal, while Nao… 1 day ago IndiaTVSports #USOpen Zverev made a strong comeback after losing the first set 1-6 to beat Borna Coric in the quarterfinal, whil… https://t.co/lAjJrK4QDf 1 day ago WashTimes Sports Alexander Zverev overcomes 12 double-faults to reach U.S. Open semifinals. https://t.co/auz8OuUFyC #USOpen #AlexanderZverev 1 day ago The Goshen News NEW YORK — The disqualification of Novak Djokovic from the U.S. Open, and the absences of Rafael Nadal and Roger Fe… https://t.co/mmF7mbdE8g 1 day ago Japan Today News Zverev overcomes deficit, 12 double-faults for U.S. Open semis: The disqualification of Novak Djokovic from the U.S… https://t.co/CMlRVjQyig 1 day ago Tennis365 Alexander Zverev ups the aggression to beat Borna Coric and book his #USOpen semi-final spot https://t.co/vGc6LHOpDE 1 day ago Fahad 🇵🇰 RT @VAVELUSATennis: Alexander Zverev stays strong & defeats Adrian Mannarino in four sets at the US Open 🎾 @TheFederizedOne recaps a 6-7,… 5 days ago