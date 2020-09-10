Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Open: Alexander Zverev overcomes Coric to seal semi-final spot

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
US Open: Alexander Zverev overcomes Coric to seal semi-final spotFifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Borna Coric in four sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The German overcame the 27th-seeded Croatian 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 in 3hr 25min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev, seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, will play Spain's 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who overcame...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev beats Borna Coric to reach semi-finals

 German fifth seed Alexander Zverev fights back from a set down to reach his first US Open semi-final by beating a battling Borna Coric.
BBC News


Tweets about this

TheSenRec

The Sentinel-Record The disqualification of Novak Djokovic from the U.S. Open, and the absences of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, pres… https://t.co/RYomictOmz 12 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV RT @IndiaTVSports: #USOpen Zverev made a strong comeback after losing the first set 1-6 to beat Borna Coric in the quarterfinal, while Nao… 1 day ago

IndiaTVSports

IndiaTVSports #USOpen Zverev made a strong comeback after losing the first set 1-6 to beat Borna Coric in the quarterfinal, whil… https://t.co/lAjJrK4QDf 1 day ago

WashTimesSports

WashTimes Sports Alexander Zverev overcomes 12 double-faults to reach U.S. Open semifinals. https://t.co/auz8OuUFyC #USOpen #AlexanderZverev 1 day ago

YourGoshenNews

The Goshen News NEW YORK — The disqualification of Novak Djokovic from the U.S. Open, and the absences of Rafael Nadal and Roger Fe… https://t.co/mmF7mbdE8g 1 day ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Zverev overcomes deficit, 12 double-faults for U.S. Open semis: The disqualification of Novak Djokovic from the U.S… https://t.co/CMlRVjQyig 1 day ago

T365Official

Tennis365 Alexander Zverev ups the aggression to beat Borna Coric and book his #USOpen semi-final spot https://t.co/vGc6LHOpDE 1 day ago

TheFederizedOne

Fahad 🇵🇰 RT @VAVELUSATennis: Alexander Zverev stays strong & defeats Adrian Mannarino in four sets at the US Open 🎾 @TheFederizedOne recaps a 6-7,… 5 days ago