US Open: Alexander Zverev overcomes Coric to seal semi-final spot
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Fifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Borna Coric in four sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The German overcame the 27th-seeded Croatian 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 in 3hr 25min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev, seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, will play Spain's 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who overcame...
