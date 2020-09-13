Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open with achilles injury

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open after sustaining an injury to her achilles tendon, the organisers said on Saturday. The injury had also bothered her during her US Open semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka.

"Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, which gets underway...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Williams Falls To Azarenka

Williams Falls To Azarenka 00:27

 Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open [Video]

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open with Achilles injury

 Serena Williams withdraws from next week's Italian Open with the Achilles injury that troubled her in her US Open semi-final loss.
BBC Sport Also reported by •CBS SportsZee NewsCBC.caWorldNewsNews24

Tweets about this