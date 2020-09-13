Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open with achilles injury Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Italian Open after sustaining an injury to her achilles tendon, the organisers said on Saturday. The injury had also bothered her during her US Open semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka.



