Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new three-year Arsenal contract which means he can surpass Ozil as Gunners’ highest earner
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a new three-year deal at Arsenal ‘imminently’. The Gunners captain, who has less than a year left on his contract, scored twice in the final as Mikel Arteta’s side won a 14th FA Cup last season. The Athletic claim Aubameyang will be able to become the club’s highest earner […]
Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up. Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published