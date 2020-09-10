Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign new three-year Arsenal contract which means he can surpass Ozil as Gunners’ highest earner

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a new three-year deal at Arsenal ‘imminently’. The Gunners captain, who has less than a year left on his contract, scored twice in the final as Mikel Arteta’s side won a 14th FA Cup last season. The Athletic claim Aubameyang will be able to become the club’s highest earner […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PFA Team of the Year: Liverpool players dominate list [Video]

PFA Team of the Year: Liverpool players dominate list

Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up. Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Grand jury indicts six in connection to Noelvin case [Video]

Grand jury indicts six in connection to Noelvin case

Following an almost year-long investigation, a grand jury has indicted six people in connection to the case of a three-year-old boy, Noelvin, found in a box on a Buffalo porch last September.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:56Published
Grand jury indicts six in connection to Noelvin case, boy found in box after parents were killed [Video]

Grand jury indicts six in connection to Noelvin case, boy found in box after parents were killed

Following an almost year-long investigation, a grand jury has indicted six people in connection to the case of a three-year-old boy, Noelvin, found in a box on a Buffalo porch last September.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:08Published

Tweets about this