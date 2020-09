Cousin Sal: Aaron Rodgers is ‘King of the NFL Opener’, I like the Packers over the Vikings | FOX BET LIVE Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Green Bay Packers open their NFL season with a match up against the Minnesota Vikings. Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta and Todd Fuhrman why he believes Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers to a victory this weekend. The Green Bay Packers open their NFL season with a match up against the Minnesota Vikings. Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta and Todd Fuhrman why he believes Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers to a victory this weekend. 👓 View full article