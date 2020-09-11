Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leeds United

The Sport Review Friday, 11 September 2020
Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The reigning Premier League champions will start the defence of their top-flight crown with a home clash against Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Anfield. Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title with seven […]
