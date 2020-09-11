Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leeds United Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The reigning Premier League champions will start the defence of their top-flight crown with a home clash against Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Anfield. Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title with seven […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend



Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

