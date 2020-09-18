Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Fulham

The Sport Review Friday, 18 September 2020
Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to secure a comfortable win against Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. Leeds lost 4-3 to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in their first top-flight fixture in 16 years following their promotion. Although Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a narrow loss to the Reds at Anfield, the Championship […]
