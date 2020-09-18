Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Fulham

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend



Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on August 20, 2020 How Marcelo Bielsa Transformed Leeds United!



Today we are looking at the return of Leeds United to the Premier League, following a chequered history that saw them almost collapse in 2007. We break down what actually happened 16 years ago, and.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:05 Published on July 27, 2020 Leeds hold open-top bus celebration after winning Championship



10,000 Leeds United fans defy COVID-19 distancing guidelines and descend on Elland Road to cheer players in open-top bus celebrations. Video credit: Simon Webster. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:18 Published on July 24, 2020

Tweets about this