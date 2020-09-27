Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Arsenal Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-2 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night. The Premier League champions have made a promising start to the defence of their title following successive top-flight victories over Leeds United and Chelsea FC. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory over promoted side […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to play out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. The defending Premier League champions will...

The Sport Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this

