|
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Arsenal
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-2 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night. The Premier League champions have made a promising start to the defence of their title following successive top-flight victories over Leeds United and Chelsea FC. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory over promoted side […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this