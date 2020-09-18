Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Friday, 18 September 2020
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to play out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. The defending Premier League champions will face the first test of their title defence when Jurgen Klopp’s side make the trip to the English capital to take on Chelsea FC. Liverpool FC were 4-3 […]
 A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys Fulham, while there werealso impressive wins for Everton and Chelsea.

