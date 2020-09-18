|
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to play out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. The defending Premier League champions will face the first test of their title defence when Jurgen Klopp’s side make the trip to the English capital to take on Chelsea FC. Liverpool FC were 4-3 […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this