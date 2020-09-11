Arsenal fans can be pretty relaxed – Arteta still confident on Aubameyang renewal

King Billz RT @charles_watts: Mikel Arteta on Aubameyang's new contract: “I think they [the Arsenal fans] can be pretty relaxed." 4 seconds ago ♥.▼ DREAM CHASER▼.† RT @afcstuff: Mikel Arteta on if Arsenal fans should be worried Aubameyang’s contract extension has not been announced yet: “I think they c… 11 seconds ago Mustapha Abdullahi RT @Gunnersc0m: Reporter 🗣"Should Arsenal fans be worried it has taken this long?!" Mikel Arteta 🗣"With Auba, na they can be pretty relaxe… 1 minute ago pearlKen❤ RT @ltarsenal: On whether Arsenal fans should be worried on Auba's future? Arteta "Nah, they can be pretty relaxed." MY MANAGER https://… 1 minute ago arsenalmad79Reloaded RT @Orangeiceman10: Arteta on Aubameyangs future "I think Arsenal fans should feel pretty relaxed" 2 minutes ago SmItH aNd WeSsOn RT @Arsenal_TNews: Mikel Arteta on Aubameyang's new contract: “I think they [the Arsenal fans] can be pretty relaxed." 4 minutes ago Nico RT @TheAFCnewsroom: On whether Arsenal fans should be worried about Aubameyang’s future? Mikel Arteta: "Nah, they can be pretty relaxed."… 5 minutes ago