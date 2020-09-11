Global  
 

Arsenal fans can be pretty relaxed – Arteta still confident on Aubameyang renewal

SoccerNews.com Friday, 11 September 2020
Arsenal fans can be “pretty relaxed” about the future of captain and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says manager Mikel Arteta. Gunners boss Arteta has made no secret of his confidence that Aubameyang, whose deal expires in June, will extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium. Speculation has grown that the Gabon forward has agreed a […]
Arsenal: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Arsenal: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Arsenal’s 2020-21 season as Mikel Arteta embarks on his firstfull season in charge. The Spaniard won the FA Cup, but improving on adisappointing 8th place in the Premier League will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal [Video]

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season [Video]

Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

