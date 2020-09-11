Arsenal fans can be pretty relaxed – Arteta still confident on Aubameyang renewal
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Arsenal fans can be “pretty relaxed” about the future of captain and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says manager Mikel Arteta. Gunners boss Arteta has made no secret of his confidence that Aubameyang, whose deal expires in June, will extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium. Speculation has grown that the Gabon forward has agreed a […]
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after..
