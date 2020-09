Canadian rookie Chase Claypool has made an impression on Steelers' Smith-Schuster Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

JuJu Smith-Schuster can see Canadian rookie receiver Chase Claypool having a big year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh selected the six-foot-four, 238-pound Claypool, a native of Abbotsford, B.C. in the second round, No. 49 overall, in this year's NFL draft. 👓 View full article