The 20 most expensive Premier League transfers so far this summer: Chelsea go big and Man United land star while Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds splash out
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Premier League clubs have been busy getting their summer transfer business done despite the difficulties in doing so in these strange times. The COVID-19 lockdown forced last season to run into August meaning the 2020 summer transfer window has been reshaped. The market opened on July 27 and will now run for 10 weeks before […]
Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million to recruit Hakim Ziyech, TimoWerner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.