Milwaukee police: 2 killed in 2-car crash on Keefe Ave.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that killed two people on the city's north side Tuesday night. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago

Car Crashes Into Another Car on Cross Path Road



This car ignored the red light and crashed into another car on a cross path road. The car it smashed started smoking, and the driver and passenger had to run out of it immediately. The people affected.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:56 Published 4 days ago