Celtic confirm Boli Bolingoli exit following COVID-19 lockdown breach as defender joins Istanbul Basaksehir on loan
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Celtic have sent Boli Bolingoli to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir FK on loan for the season follow his COVID-19 breach. The 25-year-old broke Scotland’s strict lockdown rules last month when he travelled to Spain in a short ‘secret’ trip ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season. He then failed to adhere to the 14-day quarantine rules […]
Former Scotland striker James McFadden believes Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli will not play for the club again after breaching coronavirus rules, while former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Bolingoli..