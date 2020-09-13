Global  
 

Celtic confirm Boli Bolingoli exit following COVID-19 lockdown breach as defender joins Istanbul Basaksehir on loan

talkSPORT Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Celtic have sent Boli Bolingoli to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir FK on loan for the season follow his COVID-19 breach. The 25-year-old broke Scotland’s strict lockdown rules last month when he travelled to Spain in a short ‘secret’ trip ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season. He then failed to adhere to the 14-day quarantine rules […]
